Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $2,281.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002146 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000302 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

