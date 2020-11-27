Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.55% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,635 shares of company stock worth $1,465,887. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,684,000 after acquiring an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after buying an additional 385,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 622,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

