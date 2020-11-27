Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.10. Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 601,905 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) Company Profile (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

