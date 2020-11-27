Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.90 ($23.41).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.13 ($17.79) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.58.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

