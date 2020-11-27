Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Lifted to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

