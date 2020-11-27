Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARZGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

