Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

VIAC opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

