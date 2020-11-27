Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 685

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 621.82 ($8.12).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 501.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05.

In other news, insider Nick Anderson purchased 9,100 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Insiders have purchased 9,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,582 in the last three months.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

