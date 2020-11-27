Desjardins Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.47 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.87.

TSE TD opened at C$70.91 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.17. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.54.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.