Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.68 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

