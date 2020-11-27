Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $246.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $373,952.88 and approximately $246.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00360640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.44 or 0.03048669 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.