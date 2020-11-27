Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $3,673,939.50 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DELL opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.