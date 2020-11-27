Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,587 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $59,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.98.

Deere & Company stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

