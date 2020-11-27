Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.77.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $256.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,627.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.