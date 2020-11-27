Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.77.

DE opened at $256.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.