DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.09. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $78.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

