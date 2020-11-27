Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 181,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 374,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.21.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Datasea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTSS)
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.
