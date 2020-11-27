Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 181,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 374,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

