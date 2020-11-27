Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $1,065.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $905.23. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $684.00 and a twelve month high of $1,340.00.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

