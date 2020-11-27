Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $1,065.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $905.23. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $684.00 and a twelve month high of $1,340.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

