Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on sales-building initiatives and technology-driven moves. These included simplifying kitchen systems, improving sales planning and scheduling, operational excellence to improve guest experience, developing new core menu items, allowing customization and making smarter promotional investments. Also, the company stated that it has enough liquidity to survive the coronavirus pandemic for some time. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the coronavirus related woes persist. Due to the social distancing protocol, traffic in second-quarter fiscal 2020 is likely to remain dismal.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE DRI opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 127.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 165,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,715 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.