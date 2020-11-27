Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $234.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $273.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

DHR opened at $217.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,294 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

