Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $234.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $273.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.
DHR opened at $217.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.39.
In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,294 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
