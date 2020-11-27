Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 6,800 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

