Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.
DDAIF opened at $68.39 on Monday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 402.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
