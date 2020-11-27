Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

DDAIF opened at $68.39 on Monday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 402.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

