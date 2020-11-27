Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

