CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of CyrusOne worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 62,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 254,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

