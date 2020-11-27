Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Cameron Gray acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 352.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 76.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

