Critical Contrast: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 2 1 0 2.33

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.58 million 0.16 -$35.20 million ($0.34) -3.38 W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.56 $74.09 million $0.60 3.55

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -202.58% -20.98% -4.84% W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67%

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

