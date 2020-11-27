Critical Comparison: Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Painted Pony Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Painted Pony Energy 1 5 1 0 2.00 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Painted Pony Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.78, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Painted Pony Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Painted Pony Energy is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Painted Pony Energy $228.15 million 0.37 -$175.48 million N/A N/A FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.04 -$3.26 million N/A N/A

FieldPoint Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Painted Pony Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Painted Pony Energy -196.11% -7.50% -3.77% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Painted Pony Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, and Lusk Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; Longwood Field, Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field, Wyoming. As of December 31, 2018, it had varying ownership interests in 386 gross wells located in five states. FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.