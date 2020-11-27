Critical Analysis: Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) & Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ranpak and Kimberly-Clark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranpak $269.50 million 0.00 -$36.20 million N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark $18.45 billion 2.59 $2.16 billion $6.89 20.42

Kimberly-Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ranpak and Kimberly-Clark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranpak 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly-Clark 1 5 3 0 2.22

Kimberly-Clark has a consensus target price of $159.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%.

Profitability

This table compares Ranpak and Kimberly-Clark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranpak -6.12% -3.44% -1.55% Kimberly-Clark 12.49% 812.50% 16.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Ranpak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ranpak shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark beats Ranpak on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs. Its protective packaging solutions include four categories: Void-Fill, Cushioning, Wrapping, and Line Automation. The Void-Fill protective systems convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects. The Cushioning protective systems convert paper into cushioning pads. The Wrapping protective systems create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects. The Line Automation solutions include capital equipment, which can size, pad, fill, flap, lid, tape, and/or label the product in an integrated fashion with the speed and flow of the customer's packaging line. Ranpak Holdings Corp. sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users in North America, Europe, Asia, and other locations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through distributors. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.