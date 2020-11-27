Critical Analysis: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12% Translate Bio -393.56% -54.90% -28.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Translate Bio $7.80 million 173.70 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -9.91

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00

Translate Bio has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 70.83%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Translate Bio beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

