Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $41.99 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

