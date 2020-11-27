Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Raised to Buy at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.00.
BAP stock opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $220.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.74.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
