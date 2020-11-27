Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro AG (1COV.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.36 ($56.89).

Shares of 1COV opened at €46.38 ($54.56) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.58. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €46.99 ($55.28). The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

