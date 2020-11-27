Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,532 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corteva were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

CTVA stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

