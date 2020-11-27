Cormark Trims Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$30.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

REAL stock opened at C$20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.64. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 43.62.

In other Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$69,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,596,064.65. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total value of C$717,079.15. Insiders have sold 180,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,508 over the last ninety days.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

