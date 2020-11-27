Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 374.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Core-Mark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORE opened at $31.99 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

