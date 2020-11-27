Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

