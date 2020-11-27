ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of GLO opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.55) on Monday. ContourGlobal plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

