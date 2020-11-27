comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in comScore by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in comScore by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 158,932 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

