comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Price Down 7%

comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.51. 683,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 420,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in comScore by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of comScore by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 158,932 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,398 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

