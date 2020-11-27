Comparing CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and CymaBay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix -10,214.42% -86.52% -70.16% CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -34.86% -32.23%

20.7% of CorMedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CorMedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CorMedix and CymaBay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 11 1 3.08

CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.45, suggesting a potential upside of 44.00%. Given CymaBay Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CymaBay Therapeutics is more favorable than CorMedix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorMedix and CymaBay Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $280,000.00 1,049.96 -$16.43 million ($0.89) -10.28 CymaBay Therapeutics $10.00 million 50.01 -$102.81 million ($1.46) -4.97

CorMedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CymaBay Therapeutics. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CymaBay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics beats CorMedix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MBX-2982, a selective orally-active G protein-coupled receptor agonist that interacts with bioactive lipids known to stimulate glucose-dependent insulin secretion for the treatment of gut/liver disease. Its preclinical stage product candidate is CB-001, a G protein-coupled receptor for omega-3 fatty acids, such as docosahexaenoic acid for the treatment of gut/liver disease. It has development and licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other disorders; and a license agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products comprising halofenate and its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

