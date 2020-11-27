Comparing China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Liberal Education and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education -7.49% 11.15% 6.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Liberal Education and Adtalem Global Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.26 million 6.98 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.05 billion 1.45 -$85.33 million $2.28 12.83

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adtalem Global Education.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats China Liberal Education on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs. The Chamberlain University offers educational services through its 22 campuses and online. This segment also operates medical and veterinary schools, such as American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Financial Services segment provides test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage lending. It operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists that provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers compliance training, mortgage licensure preparation, continuing education, and professional development in the banking and mortgage industries; and online and classroom programs in the areas of finance, accounting, and analytics. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

