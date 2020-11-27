Comparing Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agent Information Software and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $65.30, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53%

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.38 $510,000.00 N/A N/A LiveRamp $380.57 million 9.86 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -30.58

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Agent Information Software on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

