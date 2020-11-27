Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

CFRUY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

