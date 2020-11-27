Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Playlogic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PLGC) Head to Head Survey

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Playlogic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PLGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Commvault Systems and Playlogic Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Playlogic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus price target of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Playlogic Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Playlogic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -4.47% 4.52% 2.22% Playlogic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Playlogic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playlogic Entertainment has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commvault Systems and Playlogic Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $670.89 million 3.36 -$5.64 million $0.43 111.33 Playlogic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Playlogic Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commvault Systems.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Playlogic Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage. The company also provides Commvault Orchestrate, an automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync, and validate data in various environments for IT needs, such as disaster recovery testing, development testing operations, and workload migrations; Commvault Venture Â- Hedvig, a storage platform provides multi-protocol support required across block, file, and object storage with native application, hypervisor, container, and cloud integration; and Commvault Venture Â- Metallic offers software-as-a-service backup and recovery solutions; and Commvault Activate, a solution, which allow customers to comply with privacy regulations. In addition, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its software and related services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Netapp, Amazon Web Services, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Playlogic Entertainment Company Profile

Playlogic Entertainment Inc. publishes, markets, and sells interactive entertainment products. Its portfolio includes video game software and other digital entertainment products, which include online casino and slot, blackjack, roulette, and video poker games. The company publishes on interactive entertainment hardware platforms, PCs, and handheld and mobile devices. It serves customers through distributors, as well as its website and other online distribution channels. Playlogic Entertainment Inc. was formerly known as Donar Enterprises Inc. and changed its name in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of July 27, 2010, Playlogic Entertainment Inc. is in reorganization.

