Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

