Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lowered by Mirova

Mirova decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

