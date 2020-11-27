Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 368,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,527,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

