Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of C opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

