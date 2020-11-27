Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.12.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 94.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 375,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $456,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

