Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SNDR stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

